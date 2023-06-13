Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.97

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.97 and last traded at $94.66, with a volume of 376753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

