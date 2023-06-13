Breakline Capital LLC Trims Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Breakline Capital LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,501 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 2.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,960,000 after buying an additional 2,046,350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,539,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,892,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of -326.58, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,363 shares of company stock worth $6,874,120. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

