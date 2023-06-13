Breakline Capital LLC Purchases 20,978 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Breakline Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 5.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,424,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,769 shares of company stock worth $54,588,317. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.