Breakline Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Breakline Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for 3.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,583,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,114,000 after buying an additional 945,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 0.5 %

Ciena stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.