Breakline Capital LLC Invests $492,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Snowflake makes up about 0.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,989 shares of company stock worth $34,800,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

