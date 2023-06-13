Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $35.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.74. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Braze by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Braze by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 1,594.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

