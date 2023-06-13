Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.74. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.