Braidwell LP Takes Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 662,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Replimune Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Replimune Group by 449.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Replimune Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Replimune Group by 157.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $323,131.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at $27,531,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $281,128.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,525,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,531,267.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,634. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. 331,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,296. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

