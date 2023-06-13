Braidwell LP Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Braidwell LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 497,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,616,000. iRhythm Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Braidwell LP owned about 1.65% of iRhythm Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 59,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

