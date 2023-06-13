Braidwell LP Makes New Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Braidwell LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,493,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.92% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 190,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,212. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,664. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

