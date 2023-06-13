Braidwell LP Invests $65.32 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,362,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,321,000. Vaxcyte comprises approximately 2.2% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vaxcyte by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. 86,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,138. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

