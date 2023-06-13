Braidwell LP Invests $19.80 Million in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,000. Braidwell LP owned 3.34% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 263,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,476. The company has a market capitalization of $721.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

