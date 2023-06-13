Braidwell LP Buys New Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.88% of Alector as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 371,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,583 shares of company stock valued at $166,196 in the last ninety days. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alector Stock Performance

ALEC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,649. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 107.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.