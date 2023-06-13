Braidwell LP Acquires New Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223,000. Penumbra accounts for about 1.2% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.43% of Penumbra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penumbra by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,416 shares of company stock worth $7,271,106. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $330.42. 72,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,062.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.67.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

