Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.91. The stock had a trading volume of 558,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $354.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.06 and its 200-day moving average is $364.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

