Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 5,187 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $26,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MKC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 202,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,956. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

