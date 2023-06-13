Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 454 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.7% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $68,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.57. The stock had a trading volume of 392,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,240. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $443.20 and a one year high of $564.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

