Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 185 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $52,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.58.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

