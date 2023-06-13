Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.1 %

ORCL stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,789,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.