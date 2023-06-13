Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.52. The stock had a trading volume of 153,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average of $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

