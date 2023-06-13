Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $23.01 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.39. 1,796,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

