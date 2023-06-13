Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $12.18 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.11. The firm has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $437.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

