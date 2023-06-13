Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 4,259 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $33,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

APH stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.22. 840,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

