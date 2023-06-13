Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 28,828 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,828 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,901,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after acquiring an additional 545,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 262,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,883. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

