Boxer Capital LLC Sells 430,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Boxer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 755,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 240,344 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.49. 6,087,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

