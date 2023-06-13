Boxer Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,852,000. Axsome Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 0.92% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.84. 539,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,110. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.