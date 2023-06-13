Boxer Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Boxer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,598 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned 0.77% of DBV Technologies worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 203.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBVT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT remained flat at $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. 74,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,475. DBV Technologies S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $352.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DBV Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Articles

