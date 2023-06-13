Boxer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,963 shares in the company, valued at $46,584,343.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,350. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.