BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.83. The stock had a trading volume of 665,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

