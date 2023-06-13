BOS Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust accounts for 1.0% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GSG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 142,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

