BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.5% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,418,000 after buying an additional 1,808,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,926. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

