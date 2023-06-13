BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.9% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.54. 281,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,671. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

