Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $9.18 Million Position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 915,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 6.26% of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFHT. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $4,951,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,879,000.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,618. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29.

About EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

