Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health makes up about 0.4% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.26% of Encompass Health worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,770,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,886,000 after acquiring an additional 627,500 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,264,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

