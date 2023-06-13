Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 41,029 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 179.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sun Communities worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

SUI traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 150,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.