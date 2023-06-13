Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $6.19 Million Investment in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 618,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 35.74% of Hudson Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,402,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial, consumer, medical, and advanced mobility technology sectors.

