Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $7.36 Million in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 729,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 305,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 316.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

NYSE:LHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

