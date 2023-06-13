Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.1 %

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

NYSE JCI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,625. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

