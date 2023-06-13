Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 160,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Further Reading

