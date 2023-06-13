Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 15,784 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,522 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Halliburton by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,159,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,900 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 107,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Trading Up 5.3 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.42. 2,673,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,543,610. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

