Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,617 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,027. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

