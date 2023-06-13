Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,049,999 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,799,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,999 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up about 0.8% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $35,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 93,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 81,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 456,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,954. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

