Boone Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,000. Biogen comprises 5.9% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Biogen stock traded down $12.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.78. 540,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.99. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

