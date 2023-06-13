Boone Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. Danaher accounts for about 7.4% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $239.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

