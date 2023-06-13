Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Bombardier Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

