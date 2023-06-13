Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sets New 1-Year High at $223.91

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $223.91 and last traded at $222.40, with a volume of 4670307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.60. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

