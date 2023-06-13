Boeing (LON:BOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $223.18

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 223.18 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.73), with a volume of 5221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.70).

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201.73.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

