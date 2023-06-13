BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $35.52.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.62). BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

About BNP Paribas

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.7982 dividend. This is an increase from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

