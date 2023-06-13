BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) by 317.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,061 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.59% of BlueRiver Acquisition worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLUA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.00.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

