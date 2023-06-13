BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.29

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.29 and last traded at $94.44, with a volume of 7453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $861.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

